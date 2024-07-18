6-day-old baby sold for P25,000 via Facebook

A MIDWIFE was arrested in an entrapment operation in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, for facilitating an illegal online adoption of a six-day-old baby for P25,000.

The suspect was identified only as a 51-year-old midwife who offered the baby, alias Angel, for P25,000.

The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) said in a statement on Wednesday, July 17, that the operation was spearheaded by the Department of Justice (DOJ)-Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Iacat), and National Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-AHTRAD) in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The investigation began when DOJ-Iacat’s Cyber Tip Center flagged the suspect’s suspicious activity on Facebook, prompting the NBI-AHTRAD to spearhead the entrapment.

The tip-off indicated that the suspect was allegedly selling a baby through a social media account under a different name.

The midwife was charged for violating Republic Act (RA) 7610, or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination,” and RA 9208, or the “Anti-Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Act,” as amended by RA 10364 and RA 11862.

The accused waived her right to preliminary investigation during the inquest proceedings held on Wednesday, July 17, at the DOJ in Ermita, Manila.

During the inquest proceeding, NACC Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada also provided a certification to the NBI, validating that the suspect did not undergo the legal adoption process before the agency.

Meanwhile, the rescued newborn was immediately handed over to the DSWD for proper care and protection.

“This arrest is a crucial step in our relentless fight against child trafficking, and illegal adoption. We commend the NBI and all involved agencies for their swift and decisive action,” said Ejercito.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities,” Ejercito said.

She said the DSWD, NACC, DOJ, NBI and other partner agencies have committed to combat child trafficking, illegal online adoption, and protect vulnerable children from potential exploitation.

NACC chairs the newly created DOJ-Iacat-Technical Working Group on Anti-Illegal Adoption. (CDF)