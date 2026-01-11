6 dead, 30 unaccounted for on Day 4 of Binaliw rescue

DEATH toll from the Binaliw landfill landslide has climbed to six as search and rescue operations enter their fourth day. Since the incident struck last Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, 30 workers remain unaccounted for.

The two latest victims recovered from the collapsed structure were identified as Jane (39) and Armi (43). Their bodies were retrieved at dawn on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, Jan. 11, a total of 48 landfill workers have been accounted for. This figure was revised down from an earlier count of 50 following data validation with the Philippine National Police (PNP). Of the validated total, 12 workers were injured and successfully extracted, while 30 remain missing.

Breakdown of missing personnel:

Prime Integrated Waste Solutions: 23 employees

Subcontractor: Seven employees

The remains of the six confirmed fatalities, all employees of the landfill operator, were brought to a funeral home in Imus for identification and disposition. Meanwhile, the 12 injured victims are receiving treatment: six at North General Hospital and six at VisMed Medical Center. All remain under close medical monitoring.

Data validation and corrections

Authorities addressed discrepancies in earlier reports after verification confirmed that Wilmer Maquilan, previously listed as affected, was not on duty at the time of the incident and is safe. Additionally, a duplicate registry entry for Remelyn Pasay was identified and corrected during the validation process.

Ongoing search operations

Search, rescue, and verification operations continue under hazardous conditions. Cebu City Councilor and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Chairman Dave Tumulak expressed optimism on Sunday that more individuals may be found alive.

“We believe in miracles,” Tumulak said. “Every time a body is recovered, the responders feel the grief, but they are heartened whenever someone is found alive and when they can enter and exit the rubble safely.”

A 50-ton crane has been deployed to the site to assist in the operations. Rescuers are currently using oxy-acetylene equipment for beam-cutting operations to remove heavy metal structures that have obstructed access. Once these steel beams are cleared, teams will be able to safely reach previously inaccessible areas to continue retrieval efforts. / EHP