Cebu

6 dead as fishing boat catches fire in City of Naga

Screengrabbed from Philippine Coast Guard's Facebook

A FISHING boat caught fire in the waters off City of Naga, Cebu, at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, killing six of the 11 crew members, all from Masbate.

Petty Officer First Class Joel Baring, who leads the Coast Guard detachment in City of Naga, said four crew members’ bodies have been recovered from the King Bryan fishing boat. However, the remains of the other two crew members are still being searched for and are believed to be trapped at the vessel’s bottom.

According to Baring, based on the initial investigation, they learned from boat captain Mark Soriano that the fire originated from an engine area.

The fire was put out at 9:30 p.m. (DVG, TPT)

Sea Mishap

