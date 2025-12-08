6 families remain in Umapad gym as Tino leaves homes washed out

ONLY six families remain temporarily sheltered at the Barangay Umapad Gym in Mandaue City after their homes were washed out by Typhoon Tino, said Barangay Umapad Captain Reb “Biboy” Cortes.

Cortes said the evacuees have nowhere else to return to after the devastation left them with no houses to rebuild.

He said the barangay has already forwarded their names to the Mandaue City Government, hoping they may be accommodated at Pasilong sa Paradise in Barangay Guizo, a city-run temporary relocation site.

“There are only six families left here in Umapad Gym because they no longer have houses to go back to,” Cortes said.

“We have already endorsed their names to Mandaue City, and the City has forwarded them for relocation to Pasilong. I just do not know yet if they will be placed in tents or in units available there, but their names are already included,” he said.

As of the moment, they are awaiting notification from the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS), which may arrive anytime within the day.

Cortes added that the displaced families are divided in their decisions: some are willing to transfer, while others refuse because they fear the relocation site may be too far and disconnected from their livelihood or comfort zone.

The barangay captain also confirmed that the six remaining families in the gym suffered total damage from the disaster.

“These homes were really washed out,” he said. “Some evacuees want to move to Pasilong, but some do not, because they feel the area is too far.”

Among those waiting for relocation is Alvin Culpable, who has been staying in Umapad since 2019 after leaving Barangay Alang-alang.

He said that when Typhoon Tino struck, they were forced to evacuate immediately as their home could no longer withstand the damage.

“I have been here since 2019. I am originally from Barangay Alang-alang, but I stayed here because my sibling who is a teacher lives here,” Culpable said.

“When Bagyong Tino hit, we really had to evacuate. Our house is beyond repair, completely washed out,” he added.

With no place to return to, Culpable said they are now looking for alternatives for temporary shelter while waiting for the City’s final relocation arrangement.

“We are trying to find any way while we still cannot return home,” he said. “That is why we are now planning to move to Pasilong sa Paradise in Barangay Guizo.”

For now, the remaining families continue to stay inside the gym as they wait for confirmation. (ABC)