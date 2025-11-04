Cebu

6 family members missing, 1 dead in Bacayan amid Tino floods

CEBU. Rescued residents wade through second-floor-deep floodwaters in Villa del Rio, Bacayan, Cebu City, where Typhoon Tino caused severe flooding that damaged numerous cars on November 4, 2025.Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed that six people from Barangay Bacayan have been reported missing due to Typhoon “Tino.”

In an interview on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Archival said this is the only record they have received so far.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing in the area.

According to the mayor, about 99 percent of the vehicles in the barangay were submerged or heavily damaged by the flood.

The six missing individuals are members of one family, with only the father reported to have survived.

Authorities have also retrieved one fatality from the area as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 4. (CAV)

