6 Filipino pork dishes among '50 Best Pork Dishes' list

TasteAtlas — an experiential travel online guide for traditional food that collates authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes — released its list of the “50 Best Pork Dishes” around the world.
To the delight of Filipinos on social media, six Filipino pork dishes made the cut (ranked accordingly):
Sisig (#46) Originating from Pampanga, sisig features minced pork face cooked with spices and chili, served on a sizzling hot plate, often topped with a raw egg. Celebrated for its unique presentation, sisig holds the 46th spot. SunStar’s Best of Cebu highlights food spots like First 5 Sports Lounge & Cafe and Draft Punk for their exceptional sisig offerings.
Inihaw na Liempo (#40) Marinated in calamansi juice, soy sauce, garlic and spices, Inihaw na Liempo is grilled to perfection, offering a succulent and smoky flavor. Ranked 40th, this dish is celebrated in Cebu with establishments like Balamban Liempo and Kap Litang’s being recognized by SunStar’s Best of Cebu.
Bicol Express (#34) Showcasing the essence of Filipino cuisine, Bicol Express blends pork, shrimp paste and coconut milk, delivering a fiery flavor. This dish, a pride of the Bicol region, secured the 34th spot on the list.
Lechon Kawali (#33) At number 33, lechon kawali is a pork belly dish that is boiled with spices and then deep-fried, resulting in a juicy interior and crisp exterior. Noteworthy establishments for lechon kawali include KKD STK + BBQ, Alejandro’s and Hukad - Golden Cowrie, as recognized by SunStar’s Best of Cebu.
Lechon (#29) A staple at Filipino celebrations, lechon, ranked 29th, is the highest-placed Filipino pork dish on TasteAtlas. Renowned for its crispy skin and rich, smoky flavors, lechon is meticulously prepared and slow-roasted. Cebu, famous for its lechon, boasts top brands like Ayer’s and CnT, and renowned spots like Talisay and Carcar.