6 Filipino pork dishes among '50 Best Pork Dishes' list

To the delight of Filipinos on social media, six Filipino pork dishes made the cut (ranked accordingly):

Sisig (#46) Originating from Pampanga, sisig features minced pork face cooked with spices and chili, served on a sizzling hot plate, often topped with a raw egg. Celebrated for its unique presentation, sisig holds the 46th spot. SunStar’s Best of Cebu highlights food spots like First 5 Sports Lounge & Cafe and Draft Punk for their exceptional sisig offerings.

Inihaw na Liempo (#40) Marinated in calamansi juice, soy sauce, garlic and spices, Inihaw na Liempo is grilled to perfection, offering a succulent and smoky flavor. Ranked 40th, this dish is celebrated in Cebu with establishments like Balamban Liempo and Kap Litang’s being recognized by SunStar’s Best of Cebu.