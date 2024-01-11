6-foot-long python caught in Talamban

ABOUT six-foot-long python was found inside the Talamban Elementary School in Cebu City around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Talamban Barangay Captain Dario Arcilla said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the python, with a weight of 20 kilos, was found by the school’s caretaker hiding in the garden near the flagpole, which was why he notified the teachers and the students not to pass by the area.

Responding barangay tanods Teresito Rey Molina, Roel Archival, and Raul Arceo caught the snake in less than an hour and put it in a sack.

According to the barangay captain, the animal has already been turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Arcilla said that the python came out probably because of the hot weather or hunger. (DVG, TPT)