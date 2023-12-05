6 hurt after cargo truck plows through hardware store in Dumaguete

SIX employees of a hardware store suffered injuries after being struck by a cargo vehicle.

The incident took place around 2:40 p.m. Monday, December 4, in Barangay Calindagan, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Those injured were Adrian Florez Saac, 30, a salesman; Ginbert Janga, 31, a third-party delivery guy; Genelyn Kikilat Balasabas, 23; Melody Mizamiz Cabug-os, 35, a cashier; and Jenylyn Gadiane Buhi-an, 41, a checker; and Jessie Elumbra, third-party delivery man.

According to the Dumaguete police inquiry, the driver of the Mitsubishi Fuso truck, only named as Dennis, of legal age, from Manjuyod town, Negros Oriental, started the engine to drive away after loading hardware supplies, but the vehicle proceeded inside the Citi Hardware store and hit some of its employees. (DVG, TPT)