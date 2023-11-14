6 important tips for solo travelers

Angela Faye Samonte, USC Intern / Writer
Solo travel is more than just a trend. It’s a transformative experience that allows one to embrace the art of self-discovery. As one prepares to embark on a solo adventure, he or she also needs guidance through the journey, revealing crucial insights and unconventional tips that haven’t found their way into typical travel advice.
Dare to wander
When Robert Louis Stevenson said, “I travel not to go anywhere but to go. I travel for travel’s sake,” he echoed a sentiment shared by many solo travelers. The thrill of exploring the unknown, the road less traveled, is a feeling like no other. Forget about rigid itineraries, leave room for serendipity. By allowing yourself to wander, you’ll unlock opportunities for unexpected adventures and encounters that will stay with you forever.
Connect with locals
In the age of smartphones and instant translations, we often forget the power of human connection. Seek out genuine conversations with locals and try to learn a few phrases in the local language, ask questions, and listen to their stories. It’s through these interactions that you’ll truly immerse yourself in the culture, gaining a unique perspective that goes beyond tourist hotspots.
Travel light
Solo travel offers the freedom to be spontaneous, but overpacking can hinder your experience. Ditch the heavy luggage and opt for a lightweight backpack. Remember, your journey is about experiences, not possessions. The lighter your load, the easier it is to navigate new places, opening doors to the extraordinary.
Get comfortable with solitude
“In solitude, the mind gains strength and learns to lean upon itself,” said Irish novelist Laurence Sterne. Solo travel is an opportunity to unplug from the noise of daily life, giving you time to reflect and discover your inner self. Embrace moments of solitude whether it’s reading a book by the beach or simply gazing at the stars. These are the moments that will leave a lasting impact.
Trust your instincts
While safety is paramount, don’t let fear paralyze you. Listen to your instincts as they’re your best guide. Carry a copy of important documents, share your itinerary with a trusted friend or family member, and stay in well-reviewed accommodations. But remember, most people in the world are kind and willing to help. Trust your instincts to know the difference.
Budget wisely
Solo travel can be cost-effective if you plan smart. Save money on accommodations by staying in hostels or guesthouses, but don’t hesitate to splurge on unique experiences! Explore that museum, visit those street markets, encounter the natural habitat, try traditional ramen shops or even invest in a local art class. Remember, it’s not just about where you stay but how you engage with the destination, creating lasting memories that go beyond the typical tourist experience.
Solo travel is more than ticking off destinations from a list; it’s a journey of self-discovery. As you embark on your solo odyssey, let the words of British author Alain de Botton be your guide, “Journeys are the midwives of thought.” Your journey will birth not only remarkable adventures but also profound insights into yourself.