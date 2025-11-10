6 injured due to landslide in City of Naga, Cebu

SIX people were injured after a landslide buried nine houses in Purok Kaimito 1, Barangay Uling, Naga City, Cebu, around 1 p.m. on Monday, November 10, 2025.

City of Naga Mayor Val Chiong confirmed the incident the same day, saying it was caused by continuous heavy rains brought by the typhoon.

"Nilihok ang yuta lang gyud ba kay humok na kaayo tungod sa sigig uwan (The ground gave way because it had already become too soft from the nonstop rains.)," Chiong said.

Members of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), city police, and firefighters were deployed to conduct search and rescue operations.

More than 40 residents were also evacuated to safer areas.

Chiong has continued to urge residents, especially those in upland communities, to remain alert and cautious as the saturated soil could trigger further landslides. (ANV)