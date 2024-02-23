6 killed, 1 wounded in Bilar, Bohol clash

SIX were killed in a clash between government troops and members of the Bohol Party Committee (BPC) of the CPP-NPA in Sitio Matin-ao 2, Barangay Campagao, Bilar town, Bohol at around 6:50 a.m. Friday, February 23, 2024.

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) said in a statement that the firefight lasted for two hours and 45 minutes.

Police Corporal Gilbert Amper was killed during the encounter while Police Corporal Gerard Rollon was wounded.

Rollon was immediately brought to the Congressman Simeon Toribio Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Government Celestino Gallares Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Five members of the BPC were also killed during the operation.

They were identified as Domingo Compoc, allegedly the group's leader and former commanding officer of Sandatahang Yunit Pangpropaganda Platoon of BPS; Parlito Segovia, allegedly the group's assistant squad leader, and political guide; Marlon Omosura, Hannah Joy Cesista, and certain Juaning.

Recovered from the scene were one unit of M16 Baby Armalite; one unit of R4 M16; one unit of M16; and three units of caliber .45 pistol.