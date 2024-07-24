6 more women file complaints vs aesthetician following her arrest

SIX more women came forward to file complaints against the alleged aesthetician who was arrested in an entrapment operation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI 7) last July 19, 2024, at a hotel in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The NBI 7 conducted the operation based on the complaint of the client of 33-year-old suspect, Dimber Dela Cruz Celis, who claimed to be a licensed aesthetician.

The said client contracted an infection after undergoing undereye and jawtox procedures done by Celis.

The women known only as Grace, 22, and her mother Angel, from Barangay Pasil, Cebu City; Joan, 31, from Surigao City; Mother Avatar, 48, from Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City; and the others who wished to remain anonymous, accused Celis of carrying out fake facial procedures.

They availed services like collagen treatment, Hiko Nose thread, and undereye filler.

Mother Avatar claimed that on April 14, 2024, in a hotel in Barangay Lahug, Celis performed Hiko Nose thread and undereye filler on her to fix her nose and remove her eyebags respectively, at a cost between P5,000 and P7,000.

However, her face had swollen.

Her symptoms included itching skin around her eyes and a headache.

Mother Avatar stated that they were persuaded to avail of Celis' services after learning from several of their friends that the face operation had enhanced the shape of their noses.

"Nindot ang effect man gud unya after one month kapin na gwapa-gwapa sab gamay ba unya after two months na sab kay ma avatar na sab mi'g balik, ma-avatar, mo-gwapa ingun-ana," according to Mother Avatar.

(Although the effect is good, it becomes somewhat more beautiful after over a month, and after two months, we will once more become avatars).

Based on the initial investigation by the NBI 7, Celis has over 50 victims nationwide. (ANV, TPT)