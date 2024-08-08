6 nabbed in separate drug busts in Cebu City

SIX persons were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

The first operation was carried out by the operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) and the Philippine National Police at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, in Sitio Silangan 1, Barangay Tinago, Cebu City, which resulted in the arrest of five persons, namely, Arjay Ortega, a 23-year-old laborer; Adonis Mori, 49, alleged drug den maintainer; alleged drug den customers Melinda Flores, 32; Jan Michel Wagas, 25, a PUJ dispatcher; and Marlon Maglasang, 38, a laborer.

Seized during the operation were 15 grams of alleged shabu with an estimated market value of P45,000, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, they built up a case against Mori for three weeks before the conducted the anti-illegal drug operatio after receiving information about his illegal activity.

The suspect is said to be able to dispose of 50 grams of illegal drugs each week, and the majority of his clients are port porters who pay P20 per session to sniff drugs at his den.

The second buy bust took place at 6:35 p.m. on M. Lazarte Street, Barangay Parian, which resulted in the arrest of Genyl Valencia alias Opaw, a local.

Taken from the suspect were five grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P34,000.

The seized evidence was turned over to the PNP Forensic Unit for chemical analysis.

Parian Police Station Chief Police Major Marvin Fegarido said they received reports that most of Valencia's customers were pimps who frequented Cebu City's downtown areas. (AYB, TPT)