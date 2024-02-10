6 nabbed, P16 million shabu seized in several buy-busts in a 24-hour period

THE Police Regional Office (PRO 7) arrested six drug personalities and seized more than two kilograms of suspected shabu, with a standard drug price of P16.3 million, in the different anti-illegal drug operations in the cities of Naga, Mandaue, Talisay and Cebu on Thursday, February 8, 2024, and Friday, February 9.

According to the progress report received by PRO 7, two drug suspects were apprehended in San Rafael, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu, at 7:59 p.m. on February 8, for allegedly having in their possession 600 grams of suspected shabu valued at P4,080,000 and a .9mm handgun.

In Naga City, the police nabbed a person going by an alias "Emoy" at 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, after being found with 350 grams of suspected shabu worth P2,380,000.

On the same day at 10:38 p.m., the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) arrested high-value drug suspect only known as "Mitch" in North Reclamation Area, Barangay Subangdaku.

Taken from Mitch were 100 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P680,000, including drug paraphernalia.

The police also seized 1,025 grams of alleged shabu worth P6,970,000 and other evidence from an alias Roger during the buy-bust by the City Intelligence Unit of the MCPO, which was in coordination with the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit and Mandaue City Police Station 4 on ML Quezon Street, Barangay Maguikay, past midnight of the following day, February 9, 2024.

The operatives pretended to be gays by wearing women’s dusters so they would not be recognized by the suspect.

The last to be arrested at 12:55 p.m. on February 9 was a 34-year-old high profile drug suspect.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office seized from him bundles of suspected shabu weighing 325 grams with a standard drug price of P2,210,000 including the buy-bust money.

PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin praised his subordinates for their hard work to keep the entire Central Visayas safe and peaceful in line with their intensified anti-illegal drug operations.

The arrested individuals will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)