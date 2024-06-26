6 new housing sites to rise for fire victims, gov’t workers

THE Mandaue City Government has announced plans to develop six socialized housing sites for displaced families, informal settlers, and government employees without homes.

The sites will be located in the barangays of Looc, Opao, Cambaro, Subangdaku, Tipolo and Paknaan.

The total area of 9.2 hectares is expected to accommodate more than 1,200 households, including informal settlers.

The project will include five low-cost condominiums funded by the Mandaue City Government and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

Mayor Jonas Cortes announced the project in a forum on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

“Part of these six housing sites is devoted to government employees who do not have their own homes, aside from informal settlers, as we have seen that most government employees lack proper housing,” said Cortes in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The Subangdaku site is intended for government employees.

The City is currently seeking partnerships with developers willing to assist in the project.

The Tipolo site is the pilot project, with a nearly completed five-story building set to house 102 families who were fire victims. This building is scheduled to be handed over to beneficiaries in August, according to Marlo Ocleasa, head of the City Planning and Development Office.

Another building in Tipolo, developed in partnership with Cebu Landmasters Inc. and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, is also under construction. This building will accommodate 90 families, as well as fire victims, and will be handed over in August.

Assistant City Legal Officer Johnbee Biton said that over 500 families, who were fire victims in Tipolo and are not accommodated in the first two buildings, are temporarily sheltered at the back of the Cebu International Convention Center.

Biton added that the first building’s beneficiaries will be responsible for maintaining it.

Cortes said homeowners are not allowed to sell or rent their units; otherwise, they will be blacklisted from the socialized housing.

“If we relocate them to the mountains, they will have to pay high fares. For instance, they might spend P60 each way, which is too much for a family, as they could use that money to buy food,” Cortes said in Cebuano.

The budget for the socialized housing project is yet to be disclosed, as planning is still underway. / CAV