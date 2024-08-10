6 persons of interest identified in jewelry store heists

THE Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) formed to focus on the investigation of the simultaneous robbery of two jewelry stores in Labucay Building, Calderon St., Barangay Ermita in Cebu City on Thursday noon, Aug. 8, 2024, has now identified several persons of interest.

According to Lt. Col. Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and current spokesperson of the SITG, they have made good progress in their investigation.

The persons of interest number no less than six individuals based on obtained images and witness statements. As the investigation continues, new personalities may emerge that the SITG will focus on.

However, Macatangay clarified that they are still gathering evidence to build a strong case to be filed in the coming days. She denied reports circulating on social media that they would be able to file a case by Monday, Aug. 12, as their documents are not yet complete.

Despite this, the manhunt operation continues with the full force of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7. They are making efforts to prevent the suspects from leaving Cebu Island, with all exit points being monitored in coordination with their police counterparts, she said.

“Not yet. Investigation is ongoing. We have obtained valuable leads, but we still need to strengthen gathered evidence to have a tight case,” Macatangay stated.

The SITG includes all units of the Police Regional Office 7 under the leadership of the CCPO, with Col. Antonietto Cañete as the SITG commander, and Col. Noel Flores, the deputy regional director for operations, as supervisor; Regional Intelligence Division 7; Regional Intelligence Unit 7; Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division 7 led by Col. Ireneo Dalogdog. It also includes other national support units of the Philippine National Police (PNP), such as the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group 7 and PNP Forensic Unit 7, including the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit and others.

PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin is also closely monitoring the progress of the investigation.

The SITG did not comment further on the 48-hour ultimatum given by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia for the arrest of six to eight individuals involved in the robberies.

During the case conference with Garcia, the SITG presented its investigation progress, including closed-circuit television footage of the route taken by the robbers during their escape.

As of this report, the police have not yet provided the media with a complete inventory of how much was taken by the robbers from Macy’s Gold and Silver Jewelry store and DGC D’Gold Chain Jewelry.

In a phone interview on Saturday, Garcia told SunStar Cebu that authorities have identified three of the six persons of interest.

Garcia met with CCPO officer-in-charge Cañete and Station 5 Commander Maj. Philip John Libres.

The acting mayor said police are still gathering evidence and building a case against the three, as they mull filing criminal charges against them before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Garcia said the names of the three persons of interest were withheld so as not to preempt the investigation.

However, he said he was assured that authorities are continuing their manhunt against those involved in the robberies.

“Hopefully we will get more leads, and hopefully also we will be able to arrest some of the suspects arun (so) we can get a clear picture on who are behind these robberies,” Garcia said. / AYB, EHP