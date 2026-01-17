6 Queens: Looking back at Sinulog Festival Queens 2021-2026

Before the drums, the gowns and the crowns, there was dance rooted in devotion.
The Search for the Sinulog Festival Queen draws inspiration from early accounts tied to the Sto. Niño, including stories surrounding Hara Humamay, later baptized as Queen Juana, who is believed to have danced in joy upon receiving the image of the Holy Child in 1521.
According to historians consulted by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), this act of movement and thanksgiving helped shape what would later become Sinulog.
Over the years, the festival queen competition has evolved into a visual retelling of faith and history, interpreted through costume, choreography and performance. Each January, Cebu watches as modern-day festival queens take the stage, embodying not only beauty but also cultural memory.
Here is a look back at the Sinulog Festival Queens of the past six years:
2026: Stefanie Przewodnik Municipality of Asturias
Model and beauty queen Stefanie’s Sinulog Festival Queen costume is an expression of sacred royalty and devotion. She wears a white, crimson and gold ensemble richly adorned with pearls, crystals and gemstone embroidery. It is also highlighted by a Sacred Heart–inspired bodice that anchors the look in faith.
2025: Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo (Lapu-Lapu City)
A seasoned beauty queen, Grenmo stood out among 22 candidates during the 2025 coronation night at the Cebu City Sports Center. Her gold-toned gown featured a voluminous silhouette paired with an ornate backpiece that drew inspiration from religious iconography. The overall look combined pageantry with symbolism, making her one of the most visually striking winners in recent years.
2024: Mariel Bogert (Canlaon City, Negros Oriental)
Representing Tribu Kang-laon, Bogert swept multiple awards, including Best in Festival Costume designed by Richardson “Sonny” Nemenzo Apayla. Her violet and blue gown featured structured panels and a sculptural white ruff collar, echoing Spanish-era influences. Her look balanced historical references with theatrical flair.
2023: Kiara Liane Wellington (Talisay City)
Wellington wore a rose-pink and antique gold ensemble marked by intricate scrollwork and layered detailing. A soft pink veil completed the look during coronation. A Filipina-British titleholder, she also earned 12 corporate awards and two major special awards during her reign.
2022: Sunshine Malingin (Lapu-Lapu City)
Crowned in the aftermath of typhoon Odette and the pandemic, Malingin's win resonated with many Cebuanos. Her all-white costume symbolized hope and renewal. The gown featured silver embroidery and metallic appliqués, paired with a towering headdress. She won Best in Production Number, Best in Runway and Best in Costume.
2021: Dixie Lee Ray Oca (Barangay Sapangdaku)
Oca was crowned during the first-ever livestreamed Sinulog Festival Queen competition, held without a physical audience due to pandemic restrictions. Her white ball gown was adorned with gold appliqués arranged in sunburst and medallion patterns, drawing inspiration from religious imagery. Despite the absence of a live crowd, her coronation marked a moment of continuity during an uncertain time.