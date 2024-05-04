6 reclamation projects approved in Cebu

THE Cebu Provincial Reclamation Authority (CPRA) has given the go signal for six reclamation projects to be undertaken by local government units in the province.

The projects will be located in Toledo City and the towns of Balamban, Carmen, Compostela, Dumanjug and Oslob, the Provincial Government announced on social media on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, who chairs the CPRA, said the implementation of the projects was still contingent on the proponents meeting certain requirements, including the securing of the Environmental Compliance Certificate from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

On Cebu’s western seaboard, the 118,579-square-meter Toledo Waterfront Urban Reclamation and Development Project in Toledo City appears to be the largest of the six projects.

The development intends to house a business process outsourcing complex, commercial centers, hospitality and education facilities, as well as a sports stadium and yacht club.

In Balamban town, right above Toledo City, over 84,457 square meters combined will be reclaimed in three areas for projects that will range from civic buildings and an evacuation center to a dome and improved port facilities.

Down south in Dumanjug town, the Tangil Reclamation Project that will feature income-generating facilities like food and commercial stalls was also given the go ahead. But the size of the reclamation was not specified by the Capitol.

Over on the eastern seaboard, beginning from the north, Carmen town will reclaim 5.77 hectares (or 57,700 square meters) of land for a public market and transport facilities.

The reclamation in Compostela town will be only slightly smaller at five hectares (or 50,000 square meters). The project in Barangay Poblacion will be for market development and coastal protection, the Capitol said.

Finally, down south in Oslob town of whale-shark watching fame, a 10-hectare (or 100,000-square-meter) reclamation project will provide a base for unspecified government and commercial infrastructure.

The CPRA gave the approvals on Friday in a session attended by Garcia, Provincial Board Members Glenn Soco, Jiembo Borgonia and Mela Franco, as well as various Capitol department heads and consultants.

Once their reclamation is completed, the reclamation developers must turn over 10 percent of their reclaimed land to the Provincial Government.

This is stipulated under Provincial Ordinance 2022-09, which allows reclamation developers to fulfill this requirement in any of three ways:by turning over 10 percent of the usable land, or providing instead either the monetary value of the reclaimed land, or another piece of land with the same zonal, appraised or market value as the reclaimed land. / CTL