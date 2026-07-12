6 rising hyperpop artists you need to know in 2026

From clearing out your emails at a boring day job to popping off at a solo bedroom dance party, hyperpop is the kind of music that fits almost any mood that calls for escape.

Born out of the mid-2010s internet underground and shaped by acts like SOPHIE, PC Music and 100 gecs, the genre remains one of pop’s most exciting, chaotic and constantly evolving corners. Defined by pitch-shifted vocals, distorted bass and restless genre-blending, it is still the sound of digital-age overstimulation at its most thrilling.

If you are looking to refresh your playlist, here are six essential artists to tap into this year:

Ninajirachi

Ninajirachi’s “I Love My Computer” is a 12-track concept album that turns the modern emotional relationship with technology into something surprisingly fun and danceable. It is a bright, high-energy release that balances club instincts with a deeply internet-aware point of view.

Underscores

Written during a grueling tour schedule, Underscores’ “U” is a 9-track project and her third album, delivering a sleek, post-genre sound built for maximum impact. Its fluorescent, consumerist aesthetic and sharp themes of love and fame make it feel both self-aware and larger than life.

Jane Remover

Jane Remover has become one of the most versatile artists in the scene, building a catalog that spans seven mixtapes and three full-length albums. Moving between shoegaze, experimental pop and hyperpop with ease, recent releases like “Status Update Music” continue to showcase just how far her sound can stretch without losing its bite.

Tiffany Day

Tiffany Day’s “Halo” marks a striking artistic turn, arriving as her second studio album with 13 tracks and eight singles tied to its rollout. The record is candid and reflective, digging into insecurity, anxiety and the pressure of navigating early fame in Los Angeles.

Slayyyter

Slayyyter’s “WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA” is her third studio album, a 14-track release and pairs adrenaline-fueled production with autobiographical storytelling. It pulls from her Midwest upbringing while capturing the frustrations and ambitions of building a career as an independent pop disruptor.

Effie

Effie brings together “Sad Girl” emotion, hyperpop energy and Y2K-inspired production in a way that feels distinctly her own. Her single “d☆ct (soccer banger)” shows off that mix well, combining catchy melodies with a glossy, high-energy sound built for repeat plays.

The hyperpop movement thrives because it refuses to stay in one lane. These six artists show how the genre continues to evolve into something more personal, more polished and still completely unpredictable. S