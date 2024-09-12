6 ‘salisi’ gang members caught on video stealing phone inside Basilica in Cebu City

SIX women believed to be members of a “salisi” gang were caught on video stealing inside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 11, 2024.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the culprits approaching a woman, discreetly taking her cellphone from her bag by covering their moves with a fan.

Three of the culprits immediately fled the scene, while the remaining three stayed behind and made the sign of the cross after lighting candles.

Maj. John Lynbert Yango, chief of the Waterfront Police Station, said the culprits were identified after reviewing the footage and cross-referencing with police records.

Five of the six culprits have been identified, but the police have not released their names.

The five culprits have been facing charges of theft and possession of illegal drugs, and one is still being profiled.

“They have previous records of similar theft cases and pickpocketing, and they also have cases under Section 11 of the RA 9165,” Yango said in Cebuano.

Section 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, prohibits illegal possession of dangerous drugs.

Yango has formed a team tasked with locating the suspects.

The suspects are believed to be members of a salisi gang, with some members residing in Cebu City and others outside the city.

One gang member is currently detained in Cebu City Jail following an earlier arrest.

“Not all of them are from Cebu City. Some are based outside the city. There were previously seven members; one is still in custody, and the remaining six are roaming freely,” Yango said.

The Cebu City police are urging the public to stay vigilant and closely watch their belongings, especially in crowded areas like churches.

The public is advised to avoid individuals who try to get close or distract them to prevent theft.

Basilica’s media liaison Fr. Jules Van Almerez echoed the same message in a phone interview on Thursday, Sept. 12.

“As the investigation is still ongoing, we just want to reiterate to the devotees and visitors of the Basilica to be mindful of their surroundings and to always be vigilant,” said Almerez. / AYB, CAV