6 suspected mpox cases in Mandaue test negative

THE Mandaue City Health Office announced that the six individuals previously suspected of having mpox (monkeypox) have all tested negative.

Dr. Debra Catulong, city health officer, confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, that the results were received from the Department of Health (DOH 7 last week, although the exact dates were not specified.

The individuals, who were under strict home isolation, have now been cleared. Catulong reassured the public that there are no new suspected cases in the city.

“There have been no new consultations regarding suspected mpox cases since we received the results,” Catulong said in Cebuano.

“The city is... mpox-free, but we cannot let our guard down,” she added.

Catulong urged residents to consult health professionals if they experience any unusual symptoms, especially lesions or rashes.

“If someone shows signs of mpox, we will manage them, conduct tests and monitor their condition closely. The City now has the capacity to collect samples, which will then be sent to the DOH 7,” she said.

Catulong added that while all six patients showed symptoms like rashes, their conditions did not escalate beyond this stage.

It was previously reported by SunStar Cebu on Sept. 2 that these six suspected individuals were under close observation and isolated for 21 days as a preventive measure against the possible spread of mpox.

None of the patients had a recent history of travel outside the country or the region, but Catulong did not specify the gender breakdown of the individuals.

Mpox, a viral infection related to smallpox, shares several initial symptoms with other viral diseases.

According to Catulong, symptoms often start with a fever lasting three to four days, followed by the appearance of distinctive rashes.

In these recent cases, rashes were the most common symptom reported by the suspected patients.

While the public may manage some mpox symptoms with home remedies such as staying hydrated, resting and taking paracetamol, Catulong emphasized that medical consultation remains crucial, particularly if the symptoms worsen or persist.

“Self-medication can only go so far. We encourage residents to seek professional help when they feel unwell,” she advised.

Catulong recommended mea-sures similar to those employed during the Covid-19 pandemic. These include wearing of face masks in crowded spaces, regular handwashing, maintaining proper ventilation at home and using masks as soon as symptoms appear.

“The best way to stop any potential outbreak is through early detection and prompt action. People should take precautions, especially if they feel unwell,” she said. / CAV