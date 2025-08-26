6 teams secure spots in Davao Hackathon 2025 final round

A PLAYER in the real estate industry said the country’s real estate sector is turning increasingly to technology to drive growth, with property technology (proptech), seen as a key tool to make the industry more efficient, inclusive and globally competitive.

PropTech Philippines founder Anthony Gerard Leuterio said this outlook will take center stage at the Davao Hackestate: Hackathon 2025, where six student teams, all from Mindanao, will present digital solutions for the industry’s evolving needs.

Organized by PropTech Philippines and Filipino Homes, the competition positions the real estate sector not only as a market for property sales and development but also as a testing ground for next-generation technologies.

The finalists are The Huntrix of Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao; No Idea? of STI Gensan; Realtech and UM Trojans of the University of Mindanao; Neurobytes of AMA Computer College; and SJPCians of St. John Paul II College of Davao. The final round will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, at the Grand Regal Hotel in Davao City.

The finalists will vie for cash prizes of P30,000 for first place, P20,000 for second, P10,000 for third and P3,000 as a consolation prize.

Beyond cash prizes, Leuterio said they will provide incubation support and mentorship to refine their projects for potential adoption by industry players.

“We will help them realize their projects and even connect them with potential funders,” said Leuterio, noting that the initiative is designed to ensure continuity beyond the competition stage.

A graduate of BS Computer Science at San Jose Recoletos, Leuterio underscored his passion for software development and his mission to empower Filipino innovators.

He said PropTech Philippines is paving the way for aspiring innovators to excel while addressing real-world challenges.

“This event is part of our social cause to be inclusive in the Philippines. We have access to funds and we want to use our connections and network as the country’s top real estate marketing company to support innovation,” he said.

Leuterio noted that hackathons like Davao Hackestate highlight the sector’s shift toward embracing digital solutions that could shape not only property sales and management but also long-term industry transformation.

He said technology played a critical role during the Covid-19 pandemic, enabling the real estate sector to remain resilient as developers used digital platforms to launch projects, conduct virtual site visits, train agents and more.

Leuterio said future hackathons will expand beyond real estate to tackle broader problems in the Philippines.

The hackathon’s judging panel is composed of software developers and real estate practitioners, ensuring a balanced evaluation of both technical execution and industry relevance. / KOC