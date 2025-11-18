6-ton limit on Cebu landfill route

CEBU City has imposed a strict 6-ton weight limit and tighter traffic controls on the Bacayan Bridge after engineers found structural damage during a recent inspection. The move raises immediate concerns over the city’s already fragile waste management and transportation systems.

Councilor Joel Garganera, in a privilege speech on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, warned that Cebu City is facing a “worsening solid waste crisis,” arguing that recent typhoons and the earthquake have exposed the city’s lack of resilient infrastructure, including a stable landfill and durable transport routes.

“Our rivers are filled with trash, our mountains are being stripped bare,” he said. Garganera added that Cebu may soon reach a “point of no return” if long-term solutions are not implemented.

The Bacayan Bridge, a key route for garbage trucks heading to the Binaliw landfill, now has limited capacity following Typhoon Tino. This prompted the Cebu City Government to implement alternative routes.

Vehicles are now being temporarily rerouted through Mandaue’s mountain barangays and via the road from Barangay San Jose to Barangay Pulangbato to ensure continuous waste transport while easing pressure on the weakened structure.

A technical report prepared by Engineer II Jonathan Tumulak Jr. detailed the damage. They inspection team found chunks of concrete falling off the underside of the bridge, small cracks on the main support beams, and a buildup of debris around the bridge’s pillars and supports.

Although utility pipes attached to the bridge remain intact, DEPW said the damage is significant and requires urgent retrofitting as well as a detailed structural investigation.

To prevent further deterioration, the city has implemented tighter controls on the Bacayan Bridge.

These include a strict 6-ton weight limit, a ban on tailgating and vehicle convoys, and regulated traffic volume to minimize stress on the structure.

Blocked roads

Meanwhile, four major road sections in Cebu City remain impassable due to heavy debris and structural damage caused by Typhoon Tino. These include Buot Bridge, Cahumayan Drive, Tawon 1, and Mangabon, based on the latest update from the Cebu City Government.

Clearing continues, but access to several mountain barangays remains limited, further complicating waste collection and disaster response efforts.

The larger systemic issue

Garganera emphasized that the problems plaguing the Bacayan Bridge reflect a larger systemic issue. Cebu City produces around 600 tons of waste daily but lacks a functional, long-term disposal solution.

He cited the Inayawan landfill, which the Supreme Court ordered closed and rehabilitated in 2017. Garganera noted that the rehabilitation remains unresolved due to land disputes and conflicts with a contractor. He warned that these issues have caused “irreversible” environmental damage, calling Cebu’s waste management system a “ticking time bomb.”

The councilor once again pushed for a waste-to-energy facility, saying many countries have adopted the technology to reduce landfill dependence. While former potential partner NewSky has withdrawn from providing land for the project, Garganera insisted that Cebu City must continue pursuing modern solutions guided by scientific studies and national agencies. / CAV