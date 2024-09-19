600 delegates to join real estate national confab

OVER 600 delegates composed of real estate professionals from around the country are expected to converge in Cebu this October as the city plays host to one of the country’s gatherings in real estate hosted by Cebu-based

Filipino Homes.

Filipino Homes founder Anthony Gerard Leuterio said that the National Real Estate Convention 2024 will honor the achievements of real estate professionals and partner developers, while also showcasing important developments in the industry.

The convention will also be attended by the top 30 developers across the country.

The event, slated on Oct. 20-21, 2024 at Nustar Resort & Casino, will feature a day of fellowship, networking and knowledge-sharing, aimed at strengthening the bonds within the Filipino Homes community.

Top-performing real estate agents will be recognized for their outstanding contributions, with awards to be presented for exceptional sales and customer service.

“This event is an opportunity for us to celebrate the achievements of our agents and to equip them with new strategies and insights to continue thriving in this ever-evolving industry,” said Leuterio.

“This annual event underscores Filipino Homes’ commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation while celebrating the hard work and success of the men and women behind the country’s thriving real estate industry,” he added.

He said the convention will offer opportunities for networking and professional growth.

Leuterio and his team have been going around the country to discuss pressing issues in real estate with the advent of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“Digital transformation in real estate isn’t an option; it’s a necessity for staying competitive,” Leuterio said.

He said they are taking advantage of AI to help their partner property developers achieve better sales and client experience.

Filipino Homes is the largest comprehensive real estate solutions portal with close to a hundred offices all over the country that provides one-stop-shop services for real estate buyers and sellers. / KOC