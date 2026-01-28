600 foreign buyers, local sellers gather for Asean Travex 2026 in Lapu-Lapu City

AROUND 600 foreign buyers and local sellers gathered for the start of Asean’s main travel trade exchange, Travex 2026, which opened Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at the Mactan Expo Center in Lapu-Lapu City.

Of the total participants, 271 are buyers from 50 countries, 124 are sellers, and 222 are exhibitors taking part in the three-day event.

The opening ceremony was led by Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco. She was joined by Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, Eddy Krismeidi, and Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles, along with tourism officials from Asean member states and local leaders.

The gathering highlighted a shared goal of promoting Asean as a single tourism destination, with countries working together to attract more travelers to the region.

Travex features tourism businesses, tour operators, destination marketers, and buyers from across Asean. Participating countries include the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and the bloc’s newest member, Timor-Leste.

Philippine exhibitors include hotels and resorts, travel and tour agencies, meetings and events venues, airlines, and government offices. Organizers said these groups aim to expand market access and build stronger links between local sellers and foreign buyers.

“Travex showcases the diversity and maturity of Asean tourism offerings. It is a platform that brings together not only destinations and products but also aspirations, partnerships, and shared responsibility for the future of tourism in our region,” Frasco said.

She added that the event goes beyond business meetings, as it opens doors to long-term partnerships and helps strengthen the Asean tourism community. (KOC)