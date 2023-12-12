600 houses razed by Lapu-Lapu City fire

MORE or less 20,000 individuals were affected by the fire that destroyed around 600 houses in Sitio Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City Tuesday afternoon, December 12, 2023.

The Office of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan said in a Facebook Live that clearing operation is ongoing as of 4 p.m. after the fire was declared under control around 3:45 p.m.

Chan announced Tuesday that there will be no more Christmas party for the government employees of the city, stressing that they will instead donate whatever the City has prepared for the party to the victims of the fire.

No details as to whether there were casualties in the blaze, which occurred 13 days before Christmas Day. (LMY/HIC)