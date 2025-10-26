61-year-old powerlifter breaks 3 national records in Cebu

SIXTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD Master III powerlifter Eric Paglinawan proved that age is just a number after winning gold and breaking three national records at the Visayas Equipped Powerlifting Championship held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Gaisano Mall of Cebu in Cebu City.

Competing in the under-74 kg category, Paglinawan set new national records in all three lifts, benching 90 kg, squatting 200 kg, and deadlifting 222.5 kg, capping off a dominant performance.

Paglinawan, who began powerlifting in 2004 at age 40, credited his success to “honest training.”

"There's no secret. Honest training lang talaga. Ayaw paghunahuna nga ikaw na ang pinakamagaling," Paglinawan said.

The Siquijor native, now based in Ormoc, shared his keys to longevity: sleeping early, prioritizing recovery, and staying humble.

Despite suffering two major injuries in his athletic career, including a spinal issue last year, Paglinawan said he never considered quitting.

"Normal yung injury. Hindi ibig sabihin na kapag nag-injury ka, tumigil ka na. Yung secret lang talaga: mag-training, open-minded. Huwag yung mayabang, ayaw makinig sa mga baguhan," Paglinawan said.

The Powerlifting Association of the Philippines held the three-day championship from October 24 to 26, which gathered some of the best and strongest powerlifters in the country. (JGS)