62 more barangays in Central Visayas are drug cleared

SIXTY-TWO more barangays in the Central Visayas have been declared drug cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) during a blended online-and-face-to-face deliberation on May 29-30, 2024, at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) headquarters.

Negros Oriental has the most drug cleared barangays with 22, followed by Cebu province with 19, and Bohol with 15.

Six barangays in Cebu City were recently added after passing the ROCBDC evaluation, which was overseen by PDEA 7 Regional Director Emerson Margate.

On the second day, May 30, 46 barangays that had previously been pronounced drug cleared were evaluated to see if they still met the requirements to keep their status.

These comprise one in Bogo City, 19 in Cebu City, and 26 in Siquijor.

In all, 1,806 of the 3,003 barangays in Central Visayas have drug clearances, and 116 are drug-free. (AYB, TPT)