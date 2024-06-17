63 couples say ‘I do’ in Lapu-Lapu

SIXTY-THREE couples exchanged vows during the “Kasalan ng Bayan,” which was organized by the Lapu-Lapu City Government as part of its 63rd Charter Day celebration.

The mass wedding took place at the Nuestra Señora De Regla - Parish and National Shrine on Monday, June 17, 2024, with the families of the newlyweds in attendance.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan expressed his joy for the 63 couples and reminded them of the importance of “love and respect” in their married life.

“Dapat ang gugma ug respeto magpabilin kanunay (Love and respect should always remain),” Chan said.

Couples who were able to take part in the Kasalan ng Bayan availed themselves of an all-expense paid wedding ceremony, covering everything from wedding rings and cake to a whole lechon, make-up, and the bride’s bouquet.

This year’s church fee was also sponsored by the City Government, said Mario Putot of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO). Following the ceremony, the CSWD0 organized a group reception at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

Among those who availed of the free wedding ceremony were Wendyll Javier and Zenaida Laparan Javier. They have been together for eight years.

Wendyll, a widower of 20 years, said he received full support from his family for this big event in his life.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for. I just want to thank the Mayor and those who organized this activity. And I also have my children supporting me; I thank the Lord that everything is going well,” he said in Cebuano.

Another couple, Jennifer and Alberto Rosaceña, who have been together for nine years, also shared the same thoughts.

“Happy mi and thankful kay bisan sa kalisod ba nakatabang ni namo. Naka less sa gasto,” said Mrs. Rosaceña.

(We are happy and thankful because even amidst difficulties, this event helped us by reducing our expenses.)

“Na na mi tulo ka bata, nag-agi nami og lain-laing kalamidad niya mao na ni gyud ni, among mga damgo karon naa na,” she added.

(We have three children, and we’ve been through various hardships, but this is really a dream come true for us.)

The Libreng Kasalan ng Bayan is open to all Lapu-Lapu City resident couples ages 26 and above, who have been together for five more years. / DPC