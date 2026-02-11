638 minors rescued in Cebu City

MORE than 600 minors were successfully rescued by Cebu City police, and 11 suspects were arrested during a weeklong intensified police operation from February 2 to 8, 2026.

Police also seized 13.11 grams of shabu valued at P89,148. The arrested suspects have been charged with violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

As part of efforts to protect children, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) strictly enforced the city’s curfew ordinance, resulting in the rescue of 638 minors who were still roaming the streets late at night until dawn.

The minors were turned over to their respective barangay GAD focal persons and social welfare offices for appropriate intervention.

Cebu City Police Office Director Police Colonel George Ylanan said the intensified implementation of Oplan Bulabog and Oplan Bakal-Sita, in coordination with Police Regional Office 7 Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, contributed to the success of the operations.

Police conducted 2,073 inspections of business establishments to ensure compliance with city laws and ordinances, while the City Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (Ceset) issued 21 citation tickets to violators for offenses such as drinking liquor in public places, smoking, and other violations.

Maranan has consistently emphasized that cooperation among local government units and other government agencies is crucial in suppressing crime.

Ylanan, for his part, reaffirmed the CCPO’s commitment to sustaining its intensified anti-criminality campaign to ensure a safe, peaceful, and drug-cleared Cebu City. (AYB)