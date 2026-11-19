AN ENERGY research firm forecasts that around 6.5 gigawatts (GW) of battery energy storage system (Bess) will be installed in the Philippines until 2028 as the country shifts towards clean energy.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has required new power projects with installed capacity of at least 10 megawatts (MW), such as solar and wind, to install Bess to save the collected power, which can be tapped when capacity is low.

“In the short term (till 2028), our view is aligned with DOE’s latest committed plant list because it is not sensible for the model to build ‘more’ Bess in the system as it is not realistic for developers to deliver these projects (on top of what they already have) at a short lead time,” Patrick Tan, head of Wider Asia Pacific at Aurora Energy Research, said in a reply to questions from the Philippine News Agency Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

For 2027, the increase in Bess capacity is seen to jump by 2.5GW, and by 0.8GW 2028.

“In short, given the Bess mandate from DOE, Aurora believes there will be a rising complexity in developing Bess business case in the Philippines. We believe the market is now maturing to a stage where highly sophisticated data analytics is required for developers/investors/lenders to fund these renewables, BESS, and renewable-Bess hybrid projects,” Tan said.

Tan said requiring Bess for RE projects is sensible “because that is how much the Philippines system needs based on Aurora’s Origin output.”

“Consistently, Aurora Central forecast is expecting Bess vs renewable capacity ratio to be above 20 percent throughout the forecast horizon till 2060,” he noted.

He, however, said that “given the current grid layouts, it is important to strategically place these projects at locations that matter,” he said, pointing out “building a lot of Bess on Negros Island does not help consumers on Cebu Island because the subsea cables between Negros and Cebu are congested and stored energy cannot be transported to consumers on Cebu.”

Aurora Energy Research launched its new subscription service called Philippines Flexible Energy Forecast Add-on last October.

“The viability of a battery storage project depends on how market conditions develop over the lifetime of a project. Future price volatility, the build-out of other flexible technologies and choices around project sizing can all influence expected returns,” Tan added. / PNA