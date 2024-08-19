657 hogs die in Medellin, industry suffers P2.07M blow

A TOTAL of 657 hogs have died in Medellin, northern Cebu, resulting in an estimated loss of P2.07 million, according to local officials.

The deaths, recorded between Aug. 1 and 19, were primarily attributed to unsanitary conditions and adverse weather, according to Municipal Agriculturist Ruben Noynay.

The fatalities occurred across seven of 19 barangays in the town, affecting 85 hog raisers. These barangays are Kawit, Antipolo, Poblacion, Maharuhay, Dayhagon, Mahawak, and Lamintak Norte.

Noynay said in a phone interview on Aug. 19 that many of the deaths were due to fever among the pigs.

The recorded deaths include 259 piglets, 235 fatteners, 169 sows, and seven boars. Noynay clarified that the cause of death is not linked to African swine fever (ASF), as the fatalities were isolated incidents rather than mass outbreaks. He also noted that a provincial veterinarian had tested the hogs, confirming that none were infected with ASF.

Despite the losses, Noynay assured that there is no pork shortage in Medellin, with the town’s estimated hog population close to 5,000. The supply and prices of pork in local markets remain stable.

The Municipal Agriculture Office is focused on disinfecting affected farms and educating hog raisers on disease prevention. The categorization of the deceased hogs will assist in processing insurance claims through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.

Noynay said past inspections had revealed unsanitary conditions in several of these areas, contributing to the high mortality rate. The town continues to monitor hog owners to ensure compliance with health regulations, including those outlined in Municipal Ordinance 292-2017, which governs meat production for public consumption. / CDF