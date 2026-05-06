66 families relocated for Asean Summit

AT LEAST 66 families living near the Mactan Expo in Lapu-Lapu City were temporarily relocated to a private resort in the neighboring town of Cordova to clear the area in time for the 48th Asean Summit.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan said the National Organizing Committee (NOC) for the Asean summit ordered the move, which affected informal settlers in Barangay Mactan.

Chan said the families are being provided with activities, including livelihood training sessions and wellness programs.

The 48th Asean Summit and Related Meetings is being held from Wednesday, May 6, to Friday, May 8, 2026, bringing together heads of state and delegates from across Southeast Asia and dialogue partner countries to Cebu.

SunStar Cebu visited the area behind the Mactan Expo Center on April 28, a day after residents were temporarily relocated, and confirmed that it had already been vacated in preparation for the event.

In an interview, two residents who requested anonymity said each individual was given an identification card and provided with transportation services.

The relocation drew mixed reactions online, with some netizens raising concerns over transparency during the international event. They said authorities should present the country’s real situation to visiting delegates rather than conceal it.

Others questioned the timing and necessity of the move, sparking debate on social media platforms.

Some commenters argued that if conditions were genuinely clean and orderly, there should be no need to hide anything.

“Panindoton lang ang syudad og naay summit og wala pastilan gyud ning gobyerno tabunan man ang tinood nga kahimtang sa mga tawo (They just beautify the city whenever there’s a summit. My goodness, the government just covers up the real situation of the people),” a netizen commented.

Another commenter compared the situation to past incidents in which areas were reportedly concealed from public view using tarpaulins, saying the current move is even worse than simply covering communities with them.

Addressing the backlash, Chan said the decision was beyond the City Government’s control, stressing that local officials only complied with the NOC’s directive.

Chan said the families would be allowed to return to their homes on Saturday, May 9, immediately after the conclusion of the Asean meetings. / DPC