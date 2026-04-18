6,656 ordinance violations logged in 8 day crackdown

POLICE in Cebu City recorded 6,656 ordinance violations during eight days of strict enforcement under the Safer Cities Initiative from April 7 to 15, 2026.

Of this number, 1,657 violators received tickets carrying a P500 fine, while the rest received warnings.

Col. George Ylanan, director of the Cebu City Police Office, said if all 1,657 violators pay their penalties, the City Government could collect P1,744,500. This total includes traffic violations with fines exceeding P1,000.

Data from Ylanan showed authorities recorded 1,039 cases of drinking in public, 147 smoking violations, 1,449 shirtless individuals and 1,655 minors rescued for curfew violations. Police also noted 142 illegal structures, 1,209 traffic violations, 31 videoke operations beyond 10 p.m. and one case of vandalism.

Ylanan said minors rescued for curfew violations were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) and their respective barangays, as they cannot be fined.

Those caught without shirts along the roadside also received warnings. Ylanan said no specific ordinance imposes penalties for being shirtless, so officers only advised the individuals.

Ylanan said officers and barangay tanods carry extra T-shirts to give to shirtless individuals following a directive from Mayor Nestor Archival.

“We discussed this with Mayor Archival during our meeting, and he told me, ‘George, have your police bring T-shirts so that those you see shirtless can be given one,’” Ylanan said.

Ylanan said strict enforcement instills discipline. He noted that minor offenses like improper garbage disposal can escalate into larger problems like clogged drainage systems.

The police official said the initiative maintains peace and order because the visible presence of police discourages crime. / AYB