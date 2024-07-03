680-room Hotel101-Madrid, Spain in full swing

Hotel101 Madrid, Spain, is progressing as scheduled, with construction works in full swing following its groundbreaking in March 2024.

The project has generated robust cash payments from unit buyers, exceeding the company’s expectations.

DoubleDragon announced a milestone, having received cash payments exceeding US$10 million from many retail buyers, collected primarily in the second quarter of 2024.

Given the trajectory of overseas projects, DoubleDragon expects to capture over $100 million (approximately P5.8 billion) in contracted unit sales over the next 12 months.

The construction of HOTEL101 Madrid is being carried out by Ferrovial Construcción, one of Spain’s largest construction companies.

The project is on track for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025.

HOTEL101 Madrid is expected to open just in time for the start of the Madrid F1 Grand Prix, which will be located right beside the property.

The 680-room HOTEL101 Madrid project is set to become one of the top five largest hotels in Madrid, Spain. / PR