6K habal-habal drivers register with Cebu City

AT LEAST 6,000 motorcycle-for-hire or habal-habal drivers have registered with a coordinating council in Cebu City, as of Feb. 13, 2024.

Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. told SunStar Cebu on Feb. 13, that he expects a total of 10,000 habal-habal drivers to register by the end of this year.

“Samtang dili kini legal kay gidawat kini sa publiko isip mode of transportation,” Alcover said.

(While this is not yet legal, the public has accepted it as a mode of transportation.)

Alcover encouraged habal-habal drivers to register, saying those registered in the city will undergo seminars to ensure the safety of both drivers and passengers during travels.

He added that motorcycle-for-hire drivers will be provided with vests to indicate their registration with the city.

In May 2023, Mayor Michael Rama issued Executive Order 8, mandating the creation of the Cebu City Habal-habal Drivers’ Coordinating Office, which will serve all habal-habal drivers or motorcycle-for-hire who are residents and registered voters of the city.

It is known that under the law, motorcycles or vehicles with only two wheels cannot be used for public transportation; however, the motorcycle-for-hire has become a popular mode of transportation for people in rural areas with limited transportation options. It is also popular in urban areas, especially for people in a rush.