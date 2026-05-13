7-A-Side Rhyker’s Cup set

A TOTAL of 160 teams from Cebu and other parts of the country will see action in the Cebu Seven-A-Side Rhyker’s Cup football tournament slated from May 15 to 17, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The three-day football tournament is expected to showcase some of the region’s top talents, with participating squads coming from major clubs and schools in Cebu City as well as visiting teams from Leyte, Masbate, Davao and Dumaguete.

Among the out-of-town teams seeing action are Solidus FC-Leyte, which will compete in two categories, Masbate Jaguar Cataingan FC, Mutifit FC of Dumaguete, and Crocs Davao, which is also fielding squads in two divisions.

Tournament organizer Jeren A. Labares said the event aims to further strengthen grassroots football while providing young athletes a competitive platform.

Several individual honors will also be up for grabs during the competition, including the Superb Coach Award, Most Valuable Player, Ultimate Defender and Supreme Goal Keeper citations.

The Cebu Seven-A-Side Rhyker’s Cup is held in partnership with Chrono, Immuni, Converge, Keish PH and R3 Partum.

The tournament is expected to draw football enthusiasts and supporters throughout the weekend at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex. / VIA RICO B. RAMIREZ