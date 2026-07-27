7 beauty tips from Cebuana creators Honey Delica, Shaira Ymbong

BEAUTY means different things to different people. For Cebuana content creators Honey Delica and Shaira Nicole Ymbong, it’s less about following trends and more about finding what makes you feel confident, authentic and comfortable in your own skin.

The two shared their beauty routines and philosophies during SM Beauty’s “So Much Color” Beauty Arcade at the North Wing Atrium of SM City Cebu, where beauty enthusiasts gathered for talks, activities and exclusive beauty deals.

Here are seven takeaways from the two creators.

Make your beauty routine

your “me time.”

For Honey, putting on makeup isn’t another task on her to-do list. It’s a moment she intentionally sets aside for herself.

“I remind myself that it’s time for myself. It’s the part of the day that I get to spend with myself before everything else.”

Let color reflect how

you feel.

Honey sees makeup as another way to express herself.

“If I’m feeling down, I’ll use a burnt blush to give myself a sun-kissed look. If I want to feel more confident, I’ll wear a bold lip color.”

She also believes color doesn’t have to be intimidating.

“You don’t have to start with yellow eyeshadow or blue. Maybe try purple first or a red lipstick. Exploring makeup and finding what works for you is the fun part.”

Use peach corrector

before concealer for

dark circles.

For Shaira, a medium peach color corrector is a staple, especially for anyone with deep-set eyes or stubborn dark circles.

“If you’re struggling with eyebags, apply a medium peach corrector before concealer. It helps cancel out the darkness.”

Find shades that work

for your skin tone.

While many reach for a classic red lip, Shaira has found that mauve complements her complexion better.

“As a morena, I can’t always find my perfect true red, so I usually go for mauve instead.”

Her advice is to experiment until you find shades that make you feel your best instead of simply following trends.

Don’t buy products just because they’re trending.

With new beauty products going viral almost every week, Shaira encourages beauty lovers to be intentional about what they purchase.

“Ask yourself if it can really become part of your essentials.”

She also makes it a point to recommend only products she personally uses, often after she’s already finished half the product.

“I don’t post products I don’t use.”

Beauty can be

a creative outlet.

Honey said content creation began as an escape from five years in the corporate world, with beauty becoming her favorite creative medium.

Whether it’s a swipe of mascara that brightens tired eyes or a glossy lip that instantly boosts confidence, she believes beauty can be a simple way to reconnect with yourself.

Be authentically you.

Above all, both creators believe confidence comes from embracing your own preferences instead of chasing someone else’s.

As Honey puts it: “Always remember, you’re the only you in this world. Nobody is like you and that’s the power you hold. Don’t let anyone take that away from you.”

Whether you’re trying a peach corrector for the first time or finally wearing that bold lipstick you’ve been saving, the best beauty routine is one that helps you feel more like yourself.

“So Much Color” Beauty Arcade continues at the North Wing Atrium of the mall until Friday, July 31, 2026, before making its way to the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu from Aug. 5 to 9. / JAT S