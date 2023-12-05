7 Cebu grads top occupational therapists exam

SEVEN graduates from Cebu-based schools secured top honors in the December 2023 Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination, as announced by the Professional Regulation Commission on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Eliakim Manlosa Booc, a Velez College graduate, secured the second spot with a rating of 83.60 percent.

Other high-performing graduates from Cebu schools in the exam include:

4th place: Marc David Olmos Ledesma (Cebu Doctors' University)

5th place: Micah Vercide Po (Cebu Doctors' University)

7th place: Katreena Agda Villarente (Cebu Doctors' University)

8th place: Rinia Ela Justinne Bajenting Fabillar (Velez College)

9th place: Robin Ayn Tagadan Vidal (Velez College)

10th place: Doreen Porcare Villamor (Velez College)

Out of 554 examinees, the PRC reported that 323 passed the exam.