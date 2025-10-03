7 Cebu quake patients discharged from UCMed

SEVEN patients injured during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu have been discharged from the University of Cebu Medical Center (UCMed) as of 8 a.m. Friday, October 3, 2025.

According to a medical bulletin released by UCMed President Candice Gotianoy, a total of 27 patients from ground zero have so far been received since the earthquake struck on September 30.

Of this, 20 remain admitted for treatment while seven have recovered enough to be sent home.

Gotianoy said according to information from UCMed medical director Dr. Armando Tan and assistant medical director Dr. Nina Darcera, admitted patients are being treated for multiple physical injuries, fractures, traumatic brain injuries, spine injuries, stroke, and acute coronary syndrome.

Three patients were categorized under triage “red” or critical condition, while 22 were classified as “yellow” (serious but stable) and two as “orange” (urgent).

Of the admitted cases, one patient underwent a craniectomy while two underwent open reduction internal fixation procedures to repair fractures. Two others remain intubated.

The majority of patients admitted came from the hardest-hit towns of Bogo (9), San Remigio (7), and Medellin (6). Others came from Daanbantayan (2), Tabogon (1), Cebu City (1), and Mandaue City (1). (JJL)