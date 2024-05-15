7 Cebu schools, 4 others in Central Visayas seek tuition hike

AT LEAST 11 schools in Central Visayas, of which seven are in Cebu, have sought for an increase in tuition and school fees (TOSF), the Commission on Higher Education (Ched 7) reported.

Ched 7 said on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, that the schools applied to increase the TOSF for the school year (SY) 2024-2025.

“Based on the applications to increase TOSF for A.Y. 2024-2025 received by this office to date, there are institutions with increase in TOSF for A.Y. 2023-2024 that also applied for increase in TOSF for A.Y. 2024-2025,” said Maria Antonette Reyes, Education Program specialist of Ched 7.

The schools are STI College-Dumaguete City, Central Philippine Nazarene College, College de San Antonio de Padua, and Silliman University.

In Cebu, those that applied for tuition increase were Cebu Institute of Technology University, Asian College of Technology (ACT), ACT International Education Foundation, University of San Jose Recoletos, St. Louise de Marilac College of Bogo, University of San Carlos, and University of Cebu College of Criminology. (CDF)