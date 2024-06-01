Cebu

7 Cebu’s must-visit sisig destinations

There’s a unique quality about sisig that transcends visual recognition, leading to its evolution into various regional variations. This quality has earned this Filipino dish a spot on TasteAtlas’ list of the 50 Best Pork Dishes worldwide, ranking at 46th.

Originally hailing from the culinary heartland of Pampanga, sisig has since become a celebrated icon of Filipino gastronomy. In Cebu, while traditional Pampanga sisig doesn’t usually include mayonnaise or egg, Cebuanos have put their own spin on it! They love their sisig with a generous dollop of mayo and a cracked egg on top.

Here are some favorite spots in Cebu where one could get their sisig fix:

First 5 Sports Lounge & Cafe

Address: Go Home Bldg, 341 F. Cabahug St., Cebu City

First 5 Sports Lounge & Cafe’s sisig combines crispy pork, onions and chili into a burst of flavors, creating an irresistible dish that embodies the essence of Filipino comfort food. It can be your perfect companion for a laid-back evening with friends or family.

Molave Kaffe & Bistro

Address: Molave St., Cebu City

Molave Kaffe House and Bistro offers the best of both worlds, serving as both a cozy coffee spot and a lively bar. Their sisig is a social media star, with its sizzling presentation and juicy goodness that begs to be shared online.

Draft Punk Craft Cafe

Address: Juana Osmeña St., Cebu City

If you’re craving a sisig and beer combo, look no further—this place has you covered. Their sisig is a generously satisfying portion that leaves you fully content. Zesty and perfectly balanced, it offers just the right amount of tanginess to keep you coming back.

Chamber KTV Cebu

Address: Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu City

Sizzling pork, sizzling chicken, or sizzling tuna sisig, name it! Chamber KTV by Bad Boys Wingz is a crowd favorite among locals for its perfectly balanced flavors, with no single taste overpowering the others.

Silogan ni Gian

Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu

Sisig from laid-back stores often boast the best flavors, and Silogan ni Gian’s special sisig is no exception. It evokes a sense of comfort and familiarity, making it a favorite among students. Despite being affordable, it doesn’t compromise on flavor, maintaining a delicious taste that earns loyal customers.

AA BBQ

Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu

A plentiful serving with fewer too-chewy bits, AA BBQ is a go-to spot for sisig as well. A mix of crispy bits and tender meat is what elevates it to an excellent sisig experience.

