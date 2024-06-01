7 Cebu’s must-visit sisig destinations

There’s a unique quality about sisig that transcends visual recognition, leading to its evolution into various regional variations. This quality has earned this Filipino dish a spot on TasteAtlas’ list of the 50 Best Pork Dishes worldwide, ranking at 46th.

Originally hailing from the culinary heartland of Pampanga, sisig has since become a celebrated icon of Filipino gastronomy. In Cebu, while traditional Pampanga sisig doesn’t usually include mayonnaise or egg, Cebuanos have put their own spin on it! They love their sisig with a generous dollop of mayo and a cracked egg on top.

Here are some favorite spots in Cebu where one could get their sisig fix: