7 common purchases to drop after embracing ‘underconsumption core’

The phrase “underconsumption core” sounds like another hyper-specific social media trend, but behind the buzz lies a habit our grandparents simply called common sense: using what you have until it is worn out, resisting the urge to upgrade and letting belongings age naturally.

Modern consumer culture is driven largely by neurochemistry. As neuroscientist Daniel Z. Lieberman notes in “The Molecule of More,” dopamine is not the molecule of long-term satisfaction — it is the molecule of anticipation. The chemical spike happens while scrolling, hunting discounts and hitting “check out,” not when the item finally lands on the living room table. Once the package is opened, the dopamine drops, leaving behind what author Fumio Sasaki calls the “silent to-do list”: the low-grade mental exhaustion of cleaning, storing and managing things rarely needed in the first place.

Stepping back from this cycle does not mean living in total deprivation. Rather, it means clearing out the cognitive clutter.

Here are seven everyday items worth dropping from the shopping cart.

1. The ‘special occasion’ outfit

The routine used to be predictable: an invitation arrives for a wedding, reunion or milestone birthday, followed immediately by a trip to the mall or a frantic online order for something new. The quiet anxiety was usually that social media photos would make an outfit look “repeated.”

In reality, nobody tracks what someone wore six months ago. Building a reliable event uniform — a sharp barong, a versatile blazer or a well-fitted classic dress that holds up through a long night — proves that personal style is grounded in consistency, not a fresh sales slip for every event.

2. Single-purpose cleaning chemicals and tools

Supermarket aisles dedicate full shelves to hyper-specific solutions: one bottle for bathroom tiles, another for kitchen counters, a third for mirrors and disposable wipes for everything in between.

Most of these formulations are identical cleaning agents repackaged with different dyes and artificial fragrances. Swapping them out for basic staples — a spray bottle of diluted mild soap, white vinegar, baking soda and durable cotton rags cut from old clothes — cuts monthly household spending while keeping unnecessary plastic out of the waste stream.

3. Multi-step skincare regimens and trendy ‘dupes’

Between algorithm-driven beauty routines and the chase for affordable “dupes” of luxury cosmetics, bathroom shelves quickly crowd with half-empty bottles past their expiration dates.

Clinical dermatologists have consistently warned that layering too many active serums strips the skin’s natural lipid barrier, triggering irritation and creating the very problems the products claim to fix. Stripping back to basics — a gentle cleanser, a dependable moisturizer, daily sunscreen and targeted treatment only when prescribed by a doctor — saves both skin and money.

4. Novelty kitchen appliances

Specialized gadgets promise to automate domestic life: compact egg boilers, electric breakfast sandwich presses, single-slice waffle irons and bulky carafes.

More often than not, they claim valuable counter space, gather grease and take three times longer to disassemble and wash than standard cookware. A sturdy chef’s knife, a heavy skillet, a basic pot and a sheet pan can easily handle 95 percent of daily cooking without the countertop sprawl.

5. Seasonal home decor accents

Swapping out pillowcases, artificial desk foliage, themed mugs and cheap ceramic knickknacks to match whatever aesthetic is currently trending creates an ongoing storage headache.

Once the trend fades, these fast-homeware pieces end up shoved inside plastic tubs or discarded. A grounded, lived-in space does not rely on disposable decor; a bowl of fresh fruit, a stack of books, a resilient houseplant and warm lighting create an authentic atmosphere without the excess inventory.

6. Matching storage bins before decluttering

One of the most persistent traps of home organization is buying expensive acrylic bins, woven baskets and uniform pantry jars in an effort to manage household chaos. In their landmark study on domestic life, researchers at the UCLA Center on Everyday Lives and Families found a direct link between high possession density and elevated stress hormones in homeowners.

Organizing clutter without reducing it simply makes excess look tidy while preserving the stress. The real fix begins with clearing out the dead weight. Once unneeded items are gone, what remains rarely requires dedicated organizers; empty shoe boxes and washed glass jars do the exact same job for free.

7. ‘Just in case’ backup items

Grabbing extra notebooks, cheap ballpens, duplicate charging cords or promotional tote bags simply because they are on sale or “might come in handy later” slowly turns living quarters into an unpaid warehouse for department stores.

Behavioral economists refer to this as the endowment effect: once we acquire an object — even a cheap backup — the mind assigns disproportionate value to it, making it irrationally difficult to let go.

These items sit inside drawers for years, slowly degrading while quietly draining mental bandwidth. Waiting until an everyday item is completely exhausted, broken or lost before buying a replacement costs nothing in convenience, but buys back immediate peace of mind.

Stepping off the consumer treadmill is rarely a grand ideological sacrifice. More than anything, it is an everyday relief: fewer packages to unpack, less clutter to wipe down, lower monthly bills and attention returned to things that actually matter.