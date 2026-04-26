7-Eleven PH eyes 400 new stores in 2026

PHILIPPINE Seven Corp. (PSC), the exclusive licensor of 7-Eleven stores in the country, confirmed that it plans to open 400 new stores with a P5 billion in capital expenditures in 2026.

“Our network expansion continues despite ongoing geopolitical tensions overseas, which have contributed to higher global oil prices and increased inflationary pressures,” PSC said in a disclosure.

The company’s finances are strong, giving it enough internal funds to support future growth, expand in the market and develop new products in the coming years, the firm said. / CSL