7 fires hit Cebu City in early March: What you need to know

CEBU City has seen a rapid wave of emergencies this month, with at least seven fire incidents recorded between March 2 and March 9. Sweeping mostly through densely populated neighborhoods, these blazes have left dozens of families homeless and destroyed millions of pesos in property.

Families displaced

The most destructive fire struck on March 7, 2026, in Sitio Univille, Barangay Kasambagan. Reaching a fourth alarm, the blaze wiped out 52 houses and affected around 70 families, or about 280 individuals.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) estimated the property damage at P3.9 million, with the fire scorching about 2,600 square meters. While two people were injured, authorities reported no fatalities.

Just days earlier, on March 2, a second-alarm fire in Sitio Tamis, Barangay Guadalupe, destroyed nine houses. This incident affected 22 families and left one person with first-degree burns before firefighters controlled the flames within 30 minutes.

Other fires during this busy week included a March 5 blaze on R. Padilla St. in Barangay Duljo-Fatima that affected two business structures. A midnight fire also broke out on March 9 at an abandoned home in Sitio Greenland, Barangay Calamba.

In total, these seven early March fires destroyed at least 65 structures across 3,540 square meters.

Interestingly, 2025 recorded the lowest number of fire incidents between 2023 and 2025. However, the damage was still costly, March 2025 saw P10.7 million in property damage, which is about 10 percent higher than the P9.6 million recorded in 2024.

The deadliest fire in that three-year span struck on March 29, 2025. Tragically, it claimed the lives of three siblings after a suspected butane mishap.

Fire-prone Areas

The BFP continues to closely watch fire-prone areas with high populations and light housing materials. These include the barangays of Lahug, Guadalupe, Mambaling, Pasil, Ermita, and Duljo-Fatima.

The BFP identifies electrical issues like faulty wiring, overloaded outlets, and substandard appliances as the number one cause of fires in the city. To prevent future tragedies, authorities strongly urge all residents to regularly inspect their electrical wiring, avoid overloading outlets, and practice safe cooking habits. EHP