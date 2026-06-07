7 iconic 'Glee' song covers

Kaila Jewels Tashvana B. Cajelo / Writer

Ryan Murphy’s satirical dramedy “Glee” celebrated its 17th anniversary since its pilot in 2009, marking an iconic run in television history. Known for its sharp humor, inclusive and intersectional storylines and covers of legendary music spanning different generations, the television show has had its time in pop culture history as one of the most referenced bodies of work.

To celebrate its legendary run, here are five most-loved “Glee” song covers up to date:

1. “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey

Sung by the original New Directions lineup with Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith) and Rachel Berry(Lea Michele) leading the group, “Don’t Stop Believing,” became one of the defining songs of the series.

The original glee club members performed the song to prove to their club adviser Mr. Schuster how important the club is to them, eventually turning the classic rock tune into an anthem of hope and found family throughout the show’s six-season run. The cover later became one of the best-selling tracks released by the cast and remains closely associated with Glee itself.

2. “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry

The Warblers, a rival Glee Club group from an all-boys conservatory, led by Blaine Anderson (Darren Cris) welcomed Kurt Hummell (Chris Colfer) after transferring from William McKinley High School. It became the ship’s ultimate anthem, placing Katy Perry’s smash hit into the Glee Hall of Fame song covers.

3. “Say A Little Prayer” by Burt Bacharach and Hal David

Performed by the Unholy Trinity consisting of cheerleaders Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera), Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron) and Brittany Pierce (Heather Morris), “Say A Little Prayer,” was another hit from the pilot episode of the first season that became the perfect introduction to the primary antagonists of the glee club, later becoming genuine friends to the member of the club. The magnetic cover featured Quinn’s sultry vocals backed with Brittany and Santana’s cheeky choreography.

4. “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” by Jennifer Holliday

Originally from the Broadway musical “Dreamgirls,” this powerhouse ballad was delivered into the hands of Mercedes Jones (Amber Riley). Facing a constant battle to be recognized as a diva alongside Rachel Berry, Mercedes used this performance to solidify her position in the club, not just as “Rachel’s backup,” but as a solid force of her own.

5. “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

In a show deeply rooted with intersectionality and self-acceptance, Lady Gaga’s anthem served as the backdrop for one of the most memorable themed episodes in season two. The New Directions took the stage wearing custom white T-shirts, each boldly printing their deepest insecurities or secrets. The performance transformed personal vulnerabilities into a celebration of individuality, capturing the core of what Glee as a show stood for.

6. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

Serving as the dramatic climax of the season one finale, this cover is widely regarded as a masterpiece in musical editing. The performance juxtaposes Vocal Adrenaline, the New Directions’ rival glee group’s highly theatrical, flawlessly synchronized Sectionals performance, led by Jesse St. James (Jonathan Groff), with the intense birth of Quin Fabray’s baby. The theatricality of Queen’s legendary track perfectly mirrored the high-stakes scene unfolding at the hospital, creating a gripping and unforgettable cinematic sequence in television history.

7. “Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson

Season three brought fans an electric rendition of the King of Pop’s “Smooth Criminal,” performed by the late Naya Rivera’s Santana Lopez, with her sultry and sexy approach, she lived up to the title of the song. In a musical duel between Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera) and Sebastian Smythe (Grant Gustin). Stripped of full backing tracks and flashy costumes, the scene relied entirely on a room full of empty chairs, two aggressively played cellos (courtesy of 2Cellos), and pure vocal venom.

Even years after its final bow, the show’s musical legacy lives on. Millions of monthly streams and viral Tiktok trends prove that whether it is a powerhouse theater ballad, an infectious pop anthem or a stripped down rock classic, the music of “Glee” continues to remind us of the power of finding your voice. S