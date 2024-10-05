7 incumbents, neophyte file COCs in Cebu

At LEAST seven reelectionist representatives and mayors, along with a neophyte vying for the gubernatorial post in Cebu Province, filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) in the local Commission on Elections office on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Sixty-seven-year-old seaman Valeriano “Doy” Fajardo Gingco of Carmen town is an independent candidate looking to unseat Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

Gingco, who filed his COC on the fourth day of the filing period, expressed his desire to bring improvements he witnessed abroad to Cebu should he be elected.

“I’m sorry, Ma’am Gwendolyn Garcia, you are my idol, but I have to challenge you because I want our province to experience what I have seen outside the country,” Gingco said.

Despite his admiration for Garcia, Gingco is determined to make changes in the province, including enhancing government services, addressing corruption and tackling various provincial issues.

Gingco, however, admitted the possibility that Garcia will be reelected. “If Ma’am Gwen wins, I will personally congratulate her,” he said.

Other bets

Among those vying for reelection who filed their COCs on Oct. 5 were Congresswoman Rhea Mae Gullas from the first district and Congresswoman Janice Salimbangon from the fourth district.

Both candidates are aligned with Garcia’s One Cebu Party and aim to retain their seats in the House of Representatives.

Also filing their COCs were board member candidates from the first and fourth districts.

Antonio Bacaltos Jr. and former San Fernando mayor Lakambini Reluya are seeking board member seats in the first district, while Nelson Mondigo has filed for the same position in the fourth district.

The One Cebu Party also put forward their candidates from the island municipalities of Pilar and Poro in Camotes.

Incumbent Pilar Mayor Manuel Santiago, Vice Mayor Chiziline Maratas, incumbent Poro Mayor Edgar Rama and vice mayoral candidate Dina Rama officially submitted their COCs during the same filing period.

Consolacion Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado, along with her full slate under the Alagad Party, also filed their COCs at the Comelec office in Consolacion.

Alegado, who is seeking reelection, was accompanied by her son, Vice Mayor Joannes “Joyjoy” Alegado, and their candidates for the Municipal Council.

They included Dondee Cuizon, Ben Ermac, Fred Herrera, Victor Maglasang, Leo Napuli, Miko Ouano, Ely Palang and Rex Pepito.

Also present at the filing were Sixth District Board Member Alfie Ouano, Larenz Lagon, Sixth District Rep. Daphne Lagon and Ako Bisaya Party-list Rep. Sonny Lagon.

Alegado said, “Our group shares the same sentiments and heart for the people of Consolacion. Our slogan is to continue the development and progress in the town.”

Among the key projects Alegado said was the Cebu International Container Port, a national initiative that will address the region’s growing logistics needs.

She said that while the project is highly technical and under the jurisdiction of the National Government, Consolacion’s role is to assist in local matters, such as the road right-of-way and environmental concerns. “We were chosen by the Department of Transportation to be their partner in implementing this project,” Alegado said.

Party-list

Meanwhile, Lagon announced on Saturday that the Ako Bisaya Party-list filed its certificate of nomination and acceptance for the 2025 polls under the party-list system, adding that he is grateful for the overwhelming support and trust from the

Bisaya community.

“For years, we have tirelessly championed the needs of our kababayan in various sectors — promoting access to education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities and the preservation of our rich cultural heritage. This election is yet another opportunity for us to continue pushing for meaningful legislation that addresses the real challenges faced by our people, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao,” he said.

Candidates have until Oct. 8 to file their COCs before the local Comelec office, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. / with reports from ANV