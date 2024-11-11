7 more barangays declared ‘drug-cleared’

SEVEN new barangays in Lapu-Lapu City have been added to its list of “drug-cleared” barangays as of Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

These are barangays Sta. Rosa, San Vicente, Caubian, Kalawisan, Pangan-an, Ibo, and Talima, said Garry Lao, City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Closap) executive director.

Attaining a drug-cleared barangay status allows a barangay to also receive P50,000 and a certificate of recognition.

A drug-cleared barangay, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government refers to a barangay “that was previously classified as drug-affected and underwent a barangay drug clearing program and declared as drug cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC).

These seven new barangays brought the number of drug-cleared barangays in the city to 13, including Sabang, Baring, Caw-oy, Tinago, Tungasan, and Caohagan.

“We have two other barangays pending for validation, but unfortunately, there was a memo issued by the ROCBDC that all deliberation for a drug-clearing will be put on hold and will be resumed next year because of the elections,” Lao said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Aside from the 12 drug-cleared barangays, Lapu-Lapu City also has one drug-free barangay–Caohagan, which has maintained the status since 2019. / DPC