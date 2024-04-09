7 nabbed in drug den raid in Barangay Labangon

SEVEN persons were taken into custody when the authorities dismantled a drug den in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, at around 4:26 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) and Labangon Police Station 10.

Those who were arrested were alleged drug den maintainer Ray Luna alias Tata, 43, and his customers, namely, 34-year-old tricycle driver Jestoni Pineda, 31-year-old Angelo Vallecera, 35-year-old garbage collector Rogelio Nisas, 26-year-old John Cabido, 40-year-old tricycle driver Rowel Alquizar, and 23-year-old tricycle driver Janel Quijano.

Seized during the operation were four packs of suspected shabu totaling 12 grams and estimated to be worth P81,600, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, they placed Luna under surveillance for three weeks after receiving information from a concerned citizen about his illegal drug activity.

It was discovered that Luna could get rid of 30 grams of illegal substances each week from his den.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)