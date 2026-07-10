7 Noah Kahan songs perfect for rainy days

THERE’S something about rainy weather that makes music hit a little differently. You could be watching raindrops race down your window, driving through foggy roads or simply slowing down after a long day and Noah Kahan still has a way of putting life’s quietest emotions into words. Blending folk, indie and heartfelt storytelling, his songs feel like warm conversations on gray afternoons.

Here are seven Noah Kahan tracks to add to your rainy-day playlist.

“Stick Season”

The song that introduced many listeners to Noah Kahan’s music, “Stick Season” captures the feeling of being left behind while everything around you continues to change. Its vivid imagery of cold weather, empty hometowns and lingering heartbreak makes it an easy companion for rainy afternoons. The catchy chorus may stay with you, but it’s the honest storytelling that keeps you coming back.

“Northern Attitude”

Gentle yet emotionally powerful, “Northern Attitude” reflects on growing up, carrying emotional baggage and learning how your environment shapes who you become. The song balances vulnerability with hope, making it perfect for moments of quiet reflection while listening to the rain outside.

“You’re Gonna Go Far”

This heartfelt ballad is about watching someone leave home to chase bigger dreams while the people they love remain behind. It’s bittersweet, comforting and deeply nostalgic. A reminder that growing apart doesn’t always mean growing away. Few songs capture the complicated emotions of change as beautifully as this one.

“Orange Juice”

One of Kahan’s most emotionally resonant tracks, “Orange Juice” tells the story of reconnecting with someone who has struggled through difficult times. Rather than offering simple answers, it explores healing, forgiveness and the quiet strength it takes to move forward. Its stripped-back arrangement makes every lyric feel deeply personal.

“Call Your Mom”

A tender song about showing up for someone during their darkest moments, “Call Your Mom” is one of Noah Kahan’s most compassionate pieces. Its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics remind listeners that sometimes the most meaningful thing you can do is simply stay beside someone. It’s emotional without being overwhelming, making it a fitting listen on reflective rainy evenings.

“Growing Sideways”

Mixing introspection with understated humor, “Growing Sideways” speaks to anyone who’s ever felt stuck while trying to appear like they have everything under control. Kahan’s candid songwriting about mental health, self-awareness and personal growth resonates with listeners navigating life’s uncertain seasons, making it an ideal soundtrack for slow, rainy days.

“Willing and Able”

Less talked about than some of Noah Kahan’s biggest hits, “Willing and Able” is a quiet, introspective track about wanting to be enough for someone while wrestling with your own doubts and limitations. Its stripped-down production allows Kahan’s heartfelt lyrics to take center stage, creating an intimate listening experience that feels especially fitting on rainy afternoons. Equal parts vulnerable and hopeful, it’s perfect for anyone who finds comfort in reflective, emotionally honest music.

Rainy days have a way of inviting us to slow down and Noah Kahan’s music embraces that pace. His songs are about home, healing, growing up and finding beauty in life’s quieter moments. S